Wonder save was one that Preston North End keeper Daniel Iversen just HAD to make

The Danish goalkeeper – who is on a season-long loan at Preston from Premier League outfit Leicester City – has developed a reputation for pulling of jaw-dropping stops this season.

And he was at it again on Wednesday during North End’s trip to Championship leaders Bournemouth.

With just four minutes of the clash at the Vitality Stadium to go, Iversen pulled out a double save when he parried Jack Stacey’s initial shot before rising to his feet to somehow turn Jamal Lowe’s point-blank away to safety.

Daniel Iversen save from Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe – part of a late double save from the PNE keeper

It kept North End’s one-goal lead intact as they secured a superb 2-1 victory to inflict the first league defeat of the season on the Cherries.

While happy to take the plaudits, Iversen said he was a little bit disappointed with the way he allowed Stacey’s effort to slip from his grasp which allowed Lowe the great chance to equalise.

Fortunately for the visitors, the former Wigan Athletic ace was left shell-shocked as Iversen thwarted him.

“I did see the ball really late when Stacey shot so it was difficult to keep hold of it, especially when it comes in so close to your body,” said Iversen.

“I couldn’t keep hold of it, that’s why I had to save the next one to make up for that.”

One particular save by Iversen against Stoke City at Deepdale this season sticks out in the memory for North End supporters.

There was also a brilliant stop on Saturday in the 2-0 home win over Luton Town.

Those fans with the best memories will recall a memorable save in the Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park last season.

With so many to choose from, which is Iversen’s particular favourite?

He said: “It’s difficult to say but my job is to keep the ball out of the net so I’m happy with all of them.”

Boss Frankie McAvoy heaped praise on his No.1 although did question whether his defence should have done more to prevent the opportunity for Bournemouth.

“Daniel’s not done himself any harm coming to Preston,” said McAvoy, who will be hoping the Dane is under-employed for this afternoon’s game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

“He’s adored here, we love him, the fans love him and he’s got a big, big future in the game, and I would love it if his future was here for a long time. But we know it is going to be very difficult to get him because he’s a Leicester player.