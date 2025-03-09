PNE striker was on the score sheet in the 3-0 FA Cup win over Burnley

Preston North End striker Will Keane has had two memorable moments against Burnley for the Lilywhites but there is a favourite.

The number seven, while on loan from Manchester United in 2015/16, netted the opening goal in a 2-0 win at Turf Moor for Simon Grayson’s side. The big moment in the Lancashire derby was one of two goals Keane scored for Preston in that spell.

Since returning to the club in the summer of 2023, on a permanent basis, goals have flowed more regularly for the front man. He top scored with 13 last season and Preston had to fend off interest from West Brom in the summer.

This campaign has been a frustrating one due to injury with Keane limited to four goals. He scored the first of the Paul Heckingbottom era, against Luton Town in August. Three have been added this calendar year with a header versus Oxford United and close range effort at Coventry City.

His fourth of the season came in particularly positive circumstances, though. Keane was given the nod for last weekend’s FA Cup fifth round tie against the Clarets and clinched the 3-0 victory, with his clinical first time finish in the second half. So, December 2015 vs March 2025... which does he hold in higher regard?

“Probably the one at the weekend, to be fair!” Keane told the Lancashire Post. “The most recent one, yeah. Just seeing what it meant to all the fans and the occasion, in terms of how many years it's been since we've got this far. I think even that point in the game, it kind of put it to bed. It felt like we were in the ascendancy then and the tie was pretty much done.

“To get that, I feel like 2-0 can be one of those scorelines which can be a bit dodgy, can't it? I’d probably say that one, yeah. I think the place erupted. Especially, when the goal in the second half was in front of our fans. It was just a special feeling. Obviously, it was pretty much a full house with the travelling support as well. That obviously generates a louder atmosphere and yeah, it was something I really enjoyed.”

Partnering this season’s top goal scorer, Milutin Osmajic, in the cup win was another bonus on the day for Keane. He has not played alongside the Montenegro international a great deal this season but the pair worked well together as Preston booked their quarter-final place.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Keane. “I've always enjoyed playing with Milly. I think we've seen more this season that if you play to his strengths, he's such a threat in behind and maybe we've got different attributes which can complement both of us. I can come in and play around him and off him and yeah, I think him and Emil (Riis) offer those similar qualities. It's been great to build those relationships with both of them.”

Keane’s technical ability has always been there and the 32-year-old is a natural at dropping into space to link the game up for North End. The last few years has seen him develop a clinical instinct inside the box too, but how easy is it to balance doing both of those things?

“I always want to be arriving and ending up in the box,” said Keane. “That's where you get your goals and I think even my last two or three goals have been in the six-yard box. So, just like you said, sniffing it out. I think I can be that sort of false nine where I'm linking up the play. But ultimately, I'm not a midfield 10, I'm a striker, a second striker and I want to be in the box scoring the goals. That's what I'm there to do.”

“The main one was actually a bit random.”

On the back of a strong first season back at Deepdale, the injury setbacks have been tough for Keane to take this year. He only featured in seven of the first 20 league fixtures and has been limited to ten Championship starts. A start at The Den in September proved to be bad news for him, but that’s behind the striker and he’s focused on having a positive influence on the remaining matches.

“Yeah, the main one was actually a bit random to be honest,” said Keane. “I had a dead leg and then I played Millwall away a while ago and it didn't seem like much. Then, I think playing in that game I just made it worse and then I missed a couple of months, which was disappointing.

“Then I've been back fit since the start of December and I would have liked to have had more game time - been a bit in and out. But I'm hoping now I've had a couple of games, I can keep building on that, just add as much as I can to the team and get a few more goals for the end of the season.”

