Preston North End's Will Keane

Preston North End will give Will Keane every chance to be involved against Birmingham City on Tuesday night, but manager Ryan Lowe will not risk the striker.

Keane suffered an adductor knock over the international break and missed the Lilywhites’ 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend. In his absence, deadline day signing Milutin Osmajic was handed his full debut for the club. Keane was touch and go for the Pilgrims clash but Lowe opted against starting the top scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now a quick turnaround for the visit of John Eustace’s men, who suffered their first league defeat of the season last time out. The Blues were beaten 2-0 at Watford. Keane was not ruled out of the midweek encouter for definite by Lowe, but North End’s boss is wary of throwing the number seven back in too soon.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don’t know, I’ll have to see tomorrow,” said Lowe, post-match on Saturday. “He has been on the grass and is on there for the next few days. If he tells me he is 100 per cent fit, I will pick him. If he is unsure, I won’t pick him. We will work the physios; I think the physio department has been top drawer and the fitness department. Getting these lads back, Emil (Riis) is not too far away and Ched.

“I don’t want anyone injured, but the more players you’ve got available the better. We left Keano as late as we possibly could. I need to make sure I protect him. If I’d put Keano out there and he’d been out for six to eight weeks, I’d have kicked myself. Just like with bringing Browney off; I’d have kicked myself if he got injured.”

Lowe welcomed Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady back into his match day squad last weekend. The pair had not kicked a ball before their appearances off the bench, with Whiteman undergoing a hernia operation in July and Brady held back due to a calf problem. PNE’s manager is pleased to have his squad boosted as the fixtures schedule intensifies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad