Preston North End's Duane Holmes

Millar and Milutin start with a win

It was Milutin Osmajic who dominated Preston North End’s social media coverage in the build-up to this one, but fellow deadline day recruit Liam Millar stole the show. Osmajic only arrived in England on Wednesday night and was picked in Ryan Lowe’s starting XI on the back of a couple of training sessions. He battled away admirably as the lone centre-forward and could easily have netted his first goal, with a back post header in the second half.

Millar, meanwhile, dazzled from minute one. The Canadian’s direct run and cross led to PNE’s opener on 38 seconds and his solo strike to make it 2-0 was a thing of beauty. Millar lined up at left wing-back and carried out his defensive duties up against the dangerous Morgan Whittaker. This is someone, though, who loves to attack and plays to entertain. He holds width naturally and backs himself to beat defenders; North End have been crying out for someone with those traits.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe wanted a dribbler and he has found someone who might not get it right every time, but will almost certainly keep trying. Callum Robinson did that so effectively for Preston a few years ago and North End haven’t quite found someone of that ilk since. On first viewing, Millar will add another string to PNE’s bow and that can only be a good thing. Seemingly a confident character anyway, his debut couldn’t have gone much better.

Home improvements

It’s no secret that Preston fell way below expectations at Deepdale last season, but that is three league wins out of three at home - all by a 2-1 score line. North End are riding the crest of a wave and will head into Tuesday’s match against Birmingham full of belief. They are creating chances, defending as a unit and doing the basics well. It is relatable for those in the stands and much more watchable, with summer signings continuing to impress; Duane Holmes was excellent again on Saturday.

Lowe is over the moon with his team’s start and last season is firmly in the past. He said post-match: “I am not arsed about last year right now, to be honest. I am not interested; I am interested in what we are doing now. There has always been a good feel around the place I think, in my eyes, so it’s irrelevant. We are here now, it’s this year, this is what we are doing and long may that continue.”

Healthy competition

The drop of Preston’s team news at two o’clock on Saturday was largely positive. Will Keane was not risked after his knock on international duty, but North End’s 18 had a strong look to it - with key players back on the bench and two new forwards in the starting lineup. Lowe was able to bring Mads Frokjaer, Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady and Jack Whatmough off the bench. PNE had to get through the first five games with a threadbare senior squad, but numbers have now been boosted and that can only help moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The squad is strong; the players in the team and out of the team,” said Lowe. “Patrick Bauer has missed out today and I said we didn’t need three defenders on the bench. It is football and that’s what is going to happen. We’ve got a squad now and that’s what you need. The youngsters all dropped off today, but they and Patrick are all going to be utilised again - of course they are. The season is competitive and brutal, so you are going to need these players.”

Another Jack cameo