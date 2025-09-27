PNE have picked up 11 points from their first six games of the season

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is particularly interested to see how the next batch of games play out.

It’s been a strong start to the Lilywhites’ campaign with wins over Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Derby County, draws against QPR and Middlesbrough and one narrow defeat to Portsmouth. Against league leaders Boro, PNE were seconds away from victory at Deepdale.

Now, it’s on to Bristol City at home before a midweek trip to Hull City and home encounter with Charlton Athletic. Heckingbottom has spoken openly, and passionately, about everyone at the club approaching every single game with the same mindset.

When asked if the positive start has been reflected in the home atmosphere so far, he said: “Yeah, I am (seeing that). But I also think with the three teams we've played at home, it's been easy for everyone. It's been easy for the fans to get up for the games.

“It's been easy for the players to get up for the games. I want to see what we're like in the remaining 20 home league games and make sure that we do all we can to make it the atmosphere that we've witnessed so far, starting this weekend.

“You're playing teams that have come down from the Premier League, the expectation is on them to perform, the fans are up for it. Then we play Boro, another one of the favourites who are at the top of the league, sold their away allocation. I want to see what we're all like on Saturday and then the remaining games.”

On the difference this season, Heckingbottom added: “Training has always been good. I think this season we're seeing, or I certainly believe, we're seeing more quality. Much more quality, rather than just saying training's good because of all the endeavour.

“We've raised the bar slightly, which is great, but we want to keep trying to raise that bar in terms of quality. And then the rest of the things we do here are all about trying to develop that, and get people to understand how important that is.”

