Who are the 9 former Preston North End stars and manager involved in promotions or play-offs this season?

4 . Josh Harrop - Northampton Town

Josh Harrop was released by PNE in the summer, the two parties coming to an agreement to end his contract early. He was signed from Manchester United and there were high hopes for the no.10, though he is yet to live up to them. He went on loan to Ipswich and Fleetwood during his time at PR1, and on trial at Burton, but landed at Northampton after becoming a free agent. He played twice for the Cobblers after January, who secured automatic promotion from League Two. Photo: Pete Norton