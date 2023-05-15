Who are the 9 former Preston North End stars and manager involved in promotions or play-offs this season?

As the 2022/23 season nears its close, there are plenty of ups and downs to reflect on, up and down the pyramid.
But when looking at certain ups, there is a bit of a Preston North End theme, with some who have plyed their trade at Deepdale tasting success this season, be it from promotions or still being involved in the play-offs.
There are nine players and one former manager currently at the top end of their respective divisions, from the top of the tree in the Championship right down to fifth in League Two, but who are they?
1. Paul Huntington - Carlisle United
A PNE legend, Paul Huntington left the club last summer after a 10-year stay at Deepdale, racking up over 300 games with a promotion at Wembley included. North End fans still eagerly anticipate his testimonial but he is not done yet and has headed back to hometown team Carlisle to try and win promotion from League Two. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Danny Mayor - Plymouth Argyle
Danny Mayor looked to be a bright young talent at North End but wanted to leave as they slipped into League One, joining Sheffield Wednesday, He found a consistent home at Bury, initially in League Two, and starred under current PNE boss Ryan Lowe. He followed him to Plymouth and has remained and important figure in that side, helping the Pilgrims to a centurion season to win League One and be back in the Championship. Photo: Tim Goode
3. Darnell Fisher - Middlesbrough
Somewhat of a forgotten man at Middlesbrough, Darnell Fisher's time in the North East has been plagued with injury. Fisher left North End for Boro in 2021 but the 29-year-old has featured only 12 times in total, with an appearance in the final game of this campaign against Coventry, his only game of 2022/23. Photo: Stu Forster
4. Josh Harrop - Northampton Town
Josh Harrop was released by PNE in the summer, the two parties coming to an agreement to end his contract early. He was signed from Manchester United and there were high hopes for the no.10, though he is yet to live up to them. He went on loan to Ipswich and Fleetwood during his time at PR1, and on trial at Burton, but landed at Northampton after becoming a free agent. He played twice for the Cobblers after January, who secured automatic promotion from League Two. Photo: Pete Norton