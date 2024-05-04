West Brom v Preston North End: Championship injury news as 5 out and 2 doubts

Preston North End's Ali McCann battles with West Bromwich Albion's Alex Mowat Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport

Preston North End travel to a packed out Hawthorns to face West Brom on the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season.

The Lilywhites are playing for pride but can finish as high as ninth. West Brom are still not guaranteed of a play-off spot and they’ll need to avoid defeat to North End to ensure their season is extended by a further week.

Preston suffered a 3-0 defeat to Leicester City on Monday which saw the Foxes crowned champions. The injury picture hasn’t changed too much but Ryan Lowe did warn the Baggies that he wouldn’t be rotating his team or making any major changes.

West Brom inflicted a 4-0 defeat on Preston in September with four different goal scorers. North End will be on the hunt for revenge. Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Preston North End team news

Ali McCann is out after suffering a thigh injury against Huddersfield Town. He’s missed the last four matches.

Brad Potts is another player that will be missing. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and isn’t going to play.

Ben Whiteman suffered an ankle injury in mid-March. Whiteman is not expected to play any part against West Brom.

Emil Riis and Jordan Storey could both return as they both push to be a part of the starting XI. Storey was missing against Leicester through illness whilst Riis was only a substitute on Monday.

Out: Ali McCann, Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts.

West Brom team news

Carlos Corberan revealed in his pre-match press conference that the hosts are dealing with an injury worry with Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The striker has been struggling with a hamstring injury and did not start against Sheffield Wednesday last week. Fitness was behind that decision and he had to have an adapted training schedule put in place for this week.

“Asante couldn’t start the week well,” said Corberan.

“Before the previous game, he was still feeling something in his hamstring. With the minutes he was playing, he still felt something.

“It’s not muscle, it’s nerve, but he didn’t train the first day of this week. Right now, he’s training normally with the group.”

Matt Phillips is another player that West Brom are keeping a close eye on. Phillips damaged his hamstring in the winter and has gradually been brought back.

Corberan added: ““[Matt] Phillips is another player that we have been managing this season. Let’s see how he arrives on Friday, in the conditions or not. The other players have been training normally.”

The home team will have to do without Daryl Dike and Jayson Molumby who are both out through injury. Dike is out with a ruptured achilles whilst Molumby underwent surgery for a foot injury.