Ryan Lowe and Kian Best

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe believes Kian Best - despite his lack of game time in recent months - should be proud of his individual season.

The first-year scholar was thrust on to the first team stage at the beginning of the campaign, with Robbie Brady out injured and Liam Millar not yet signed. Best started the first four matches and was then in and out of the team for the next 14 fixtures. However, after a testing night at Middlesbrough - where PNE lost 4-0 - Best was an unused substitute for the next 10 games.

And he would have to wait until late March for his next league appearances - 29 minutes against Rotherham United - having come on for the final quarter-of-an-hour at Chelsea, in January. The youngster was called up to the England U19 squad earlier this season and has played in a variety of positions for PNE. Lowe has now reflected on Best’s debut year with the senior side.

“Yeah, well he got injured and was out for six weeks - rolled his ankle,” said Lowe. “With Kian, we have to keep on top of his fitness and make sure he’s in pristine condition. He went away with England and got minutes didn’t he? That was pleasing and I was made up that Will Antwi took him really. He’s got that quality, of course. But, Hughesy has been playing in that position and doing fantastically well - and Greg had played a couple of games and done well. He was always on the periphery, he was never just out. I think he was out of the squad one or two times.

“Ideally, it’d have been nice to give him a few more games towards the back end of the season. But, because he hasn’t played that many games of late, it’s tough to throw them in. I think I saw a different side to him, when he got Young Player of the Year last week. His training went right through the roof and I was contemplating playing him against Leicester. It’s the breakthrough season for him and everyone will think: ‘He was in the team and we were doing well’. At the moment, we are just caught in two minds as to what his best position will be - whether it’s left sided centre-half or left wing-back.

“We feel it is going to be a left sided centre-half, but then he’s challenging with Hughesy - who has been fantastic all season. And when Greg’s played, he’s done great. But, he should take a lot of pride and credit in the season he’s had. Because really, we took up an option on this third year scholar, to see how he would develop - and he’s developed tremendously well. Long may that continue... the easiest part is getting here; the hardest part is staying here and sustaining it. But no, he’s got big, big potential and a lot of quality.”

