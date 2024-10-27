Wayne Rooney | CameraSport - David Horton

Morgan Whittaker equalised in the 92nd minute against PNE

Plymouth Argyle head coach Wayne Rooney was by no means happy after his side’s dramatic 3-3 draw against Preston North End.

The Lilywhites were three-nil up at Home Park, after 50 minutes, thanks to goals from Sam Greenwood, Mads Frokjaer and Brad Potts. But, Freddie Issaka pulled one back after the hour, substitute Andre Gray reduced the deficit further on 82 minutes and Morgan Whittaker levelled in injury time.

North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was left to rue several wasted opportunities, with PNE having got themselves into dangerous positions throughout the second half. Rooney’s focus post-match was on his team’s performance, rather than the heroic point.

“I am angry because that performance is nowhere near good enough,” said Rooney. “We were easy to play against. Obviously, I am pleased we drew the game but I can’t accept that performance. I am frustrated, but even at 3-0 you can turn a game and I tried to get more attackers into the box.

“The last three games we have hit a bit of a blip but we need to get out of it. The one thing I never question with the players is their character. We need to learn the little nuances of the game. It could have been worse if it wasn’t for Dan (Grimshaw). I felt for him today because of how easy it was for them to get through us and get shots off.

“It was schoolboy defending really. I think the fans had every right to boo at half-time, but then when they saw us pushing and making changes and getting more balls in the box you could feel the atmosphere growing. I was delighted for them we got a point. When I look at Preston, if we do the right things we win this game today, no doubt about that, so that's the frustrating part."