PNE were three goals to the good at Home Park against Wayne Rooney’s team

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was left frustrated after his side threw away a three goal lead at Plymouth Argyle, to draw 3-3.

The Lilywhites were 2-0 up at half time, with Sam Greenwood and Mads Frokjaer having scored for the visitors. Substitute Brad Potts made it three soon after the restart and North End looked well set for their first away win of the season - and in more than seven months.

But, Freddie Issaka reacted fastest to pull one back just after the hour. After passing up several openings and opportunities to score more goals, North End conceded again on 82 minutes - as an unmarked Andre Gray headed home. The hammer-blow was then dealt by Morgan Whittaker, in injury time.

Post-match, Heckingbottom reflected: “It is one that has got away, without a doubt. Really clear to see why we didn’t come away with the three points - just how we defended those key moments. Really poor... not following a free-kick in, missing a tackle and not dealing with a cross. It is everything we have been doing really well. And, that is probably overshadowed and taken the shine off what was a really strong performance - with and without the ball.

“So yeah, I have just left the boys in there and, like we have done in the past when we’ve not been happy with things, we need to make sure we learn from it. We should’ve had a lot more points and we should be really comfortable, pushing that top end of the table. I think that was another performance where we showed we are more than capable. We had opportunities all game, even at 1-3 we had the better ones and at 2-3.

“I am so disappointed with how we defended those moments. That is not me being disrespectful to Plymouth, but everything was in front of us. We really, really limited them, but it is our own fault. The injuries and substitutes didn’t help, but we had enough experience out there to see that game out. I want to watch the game back. I will not switch off from it until I have. We were just so good and we have thrown the game away really, so it’s a frustrating afternoon.

“We had moments with real control and took the sting out of the game. By doing that, we frustrated them and kept them away from our goal. Likewise, without the ball we tried to use what they do, to our advantage. The game was played in their half and we were good. We could force them to go long and we would regain the ball. That was the cycle and we were still breaking in the second half still. I was disappointed we didn’t control more of the ball as the game went on.

“We still had passages in their half where we were comfortable. It is such a frustrating game sometimes and I need to make sure I watch it back - and we take everything out of that game we should. There are so many good things we need to build on. And, just really focus in on the bits that cost us at key moments. It was almost like we felt we’d get another chance and it didn’t matter.

“I don’t think anyone can argue with what they saw... we had clear-cut chances but also so many opportunities where we didn’t get a shot away. So yeah, so frustrating. I just can’t get the thought out of my head that we have given a couple of points away. There was no danger, honestly. None. But, if I put that back on them, the two or three moments we switched off, they capitalised. Fair play to them, they kept going, but they shouldn’t have had those opportunities.”