The Watford loan man opened the scoring against Pompey on Saturday

Preston North End defender Ryan Porteous was delighted to open his account for the club in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth.

The Lilywhites hit the front through the Watford loan man but Pompey hit back seven minutes later, towards the end of the second half. Stefan Thordarson then made himself the match winner for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, with a fine solo goal three minutes from time.

PNE’s boss made a quadruple substitution at the break with the game goalless. Porteous admitted post-match that Preston were not at the races in the first half but that a minor tactical tweak - along with subs making an impact - proved key.

“I think today was more about the result,” said Porteous. “When it came down to it, we've got the job done so that's all that matters. He had a go at us (at half-time). I felt sorry for the lads that came off because a couple of them - Mads and Ledo - I thought were two of our best players, brightest players. It was more tactical, the manager explained that to the lads. They were ready to come on and play. I know how hard it is at times to come on and make an impact but they certainly have done that.”

Porteous broke the deadlock in a game that had lacked quality and flow, but suddenly sprung to life in the final 20 minutes. The Scotland international was on hand to slot home from close range after Ched Evans flicked the ball into a dangerous area.

“I haven’t seen the replay, but I've got to make sure of it,” said Porteous. “I was pointing at Ched and trying to give him some sort of credit; I think he'll take that. I think that's something I've always tried to pride myself on, is getting goals from the centre-back. I think it's really important that everybody in the team chips in on goals. After the Millwall game at home where I'd missed a couple of half-chances, full chances, I want to always get my goal tally up. That's three for this season so now I'll try and push on for the fourth.”

The 25-year-old was named Man of the Match on the afternoon - having made nine clearances across the game and won four aerial duels. Portsmouth went with a physical front two of Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi - it was a battle he relished.

“I’d like to think that's my game, getting up close to people, fighting hard with people,” said Porteous. “We were really disappointed, all three centre-halves at half-time, thinking maybe they've won too many first and second balls. Then the tweak we made with Ben (Whiteman) coming in to help out on their goal kicks and still having enough up the pitch to press them - I think that certainly helped. We then won a lot more first and second contacts.”

Praise for Porteous

The PNE boss moved quickly to bring Porteous through the door after injury to Jordan Storey in late January - having worked with him before at Hibernian. It was no surprise to Heckingbottom to see the centre-back in the right place, at the right time.

“I didn't know he scored, I honestly didn't know until Matt could tell me after!” said Heckingbottom after the game. “When he came in one of the things I said is that he'll nick a goal or two. He does, he always has. He's aggressive in the box, he's got good timing and technique to score.

“So yeah, I'm probably surprised he's taken this long. Our centre-backs have not scored enough goals this season. Pleased with our attacking intent from set-plays today; the corners/free-kicks were much, much better and that always gives the centre-backs in particular a better chance.”

