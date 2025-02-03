The Watford man has been linked with Hull City and Rangers this transfer window

Watford defender Ryan Porteous is set to join Preston North End on loan, the Lancashire Post understands.

The Scotland international is believed to be heading up to Lancashire ahead of a temporary switch to Deepdale from the Hornets. It will be a straight loan deal for the 25-year-old centre-back, who has made 25 appearances for Watford this season.

PNE made their move for Porteous in the last couple of days and the player was keen to get the deal done. North End’s defensive department was said to be sorted after the signing of Lewis Gibson but Jordan Storey sustained an injury at Blackburn Rovers last Friday.

Ryan Porteous with Kieran Tierney | SNS Group

The timeframe on that blow is unconfirmed but a swift move for Porteous - while rejecting a loan approach for defender Jack Whatmough - would suggest Storey could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Porteous joined the Vicarage Road outfit in January 2023 for a reported £450,000 - with his contract at Hibernian up that summer. Blackburn Rovers were strongly linked with the player that month but the Hornets won the race.

He has since gone on to represent his country on 12 occasions while making 82 appearances for Watford and scoring seven goals. Hull City were credited with interest in Porteous this month with a £1.7million bid reportedly having been made. Porteous is contracted to Watford until the summer of 2027.