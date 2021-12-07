WATCH VIDEO: Dave Seddon & Tom Sandells on their first impressions of new Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe
A less crowded fixture list than of late will allow Ryan Lowe to spend time with the Preston North End squad on the Euxton training pitches.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 7:33 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 7:48 pm
There are no midweek games until Christmas and that could work in Lowe’s favour as he settles in at PNE.
The squad were coming in on Wednesday on their day off, not to train, but to watch a presentation which Lowe has put together.
Lowe said: “They wouldn’t normally be in on a Wednesday but I’ve asked to come in and watch a presentation on what I want from them and what I want to do here.
“It will be a later start, it’s not a punishment, it’s just a chance for us to spend a bit of time together.”