Verdict - This could be the most important time in Preston North End's season as they prepare for Sunderland

The second part of that remains to be seen, we can all reflect come May where North End should have picked up points, where they were playing well and the opposition wasn’t and where they should have capitalised more.

But so far this season, North End have not showed their best. That is not to be mistaken with not giving their best, the effort and endeavour is there, they just lack a little bit of extra quality that would see them shoot up the table.

And regardless of their performances, many of which have been very good and not rewarding with maximum points, they are still able to pick up wins. Many a side this season will win on their bad days, and more often than not the sides that do that the most are the ones that are near the top end when it counts.

Preston North End's Brad Potts at Deepdale.

The Championship is an impossible league, it’s a nightmare for anyone looking for any sort of sense or logic. Be it from the results, performances, the fixture schedule or even the officials at times – most of those are why we love it. Finding any sort of consistency is the difference between mid table and a top six finish. There are many sides in this league that are more than good enough to be in the second tier, what separates them is the runs they are able to put together.

Because of a crazy World Cup that takes place in winter this year, PNE are about to enter their second hectic month of three. August saw eight games in just 28 games and October has the same.

October though has some of the most fancied teams in the division too, with Sunderland currently in the play-offs, early promotion favourites West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Middlesbrough on their way too. They also play Bristol City who have started well, Alex Neil’s Stoke City – a man who will surely have a point to prove – Huddersfield Town and then the derby against Blackpool.

If PNE are not playing a top side they are playing a side that their fans will feel they should beat, which brings different pressure, or they are playing a must-win game against Blackpool.

It’s going to be an extremely challenging time for the Lilywhites, both physically and mentally. Trips to Sunderland, Norwich and Bristol City will take it out of them over the course of 11 days and that is not to mention the 90 minutes they will be playing in each location.

Should they come out the other side of this month with a good points tally, finally some goals and some form, it could set a foundation that could transform their season.

There is quality in the North End squad, although we’ve been here before, it seems again that they’re not too far away from being a side with a genuine shout of the play-offs.