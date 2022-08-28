Verdict: Not time to panic yet for Preston North End but a lack of results will add up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Ralls hit the post in the first half and City's Cedric Kipre nearly deflected the ball into his own net, if not for the woodwork, in the second for the two sides' best chances.

In truth, PNE were not at it. They were not really at it from the first minute and they did well to get away with Cardiff with a point.

Preston North End's Alan Browne during the game against Cardiff City.

It was arguably more than they deserved as the home side outplayed them pretty much all over the park.

If not for some resilience in the back three and goalkeeper, Steve Morison's side would surely have taken maximum points.

That is one of the positives from the game, there are two, that North End's backline extended an astounding run to make it six straight clean sheets in the league. They are setting records and making history and there are not enough superlatives to cover that kind of achievement - particularly in a league like the Championship.

In Cardiff, it looked like it would be the day where it all ended. The home side were coming forward time and time again and it was desperate defending that kept them out, but keep them out they did.

The other positive was that North End did indeed get a point. Did they deserve it? Probably not, but you definitely take them.

Some of the best wins are the 1-0's that you don't deserve so there is something to be pleased with in Ryan Lowe's side adding to their tally.

Unfortunately however that is where the positives end. As the manager said after the game, particularly if the ambitions are to be up near the top of the table this season, North End must be much better.

They were second best far too much and hopeless, at times, in possession. Time after time the ball was hoofed forward only to be returned to sender, there were no deft touches, calming touches to bring themselves away from a man to look assured in possession. Instead, it was frenetic, it was damage limitation.

In their defence, it is probably the first time this season that they have truly been second best but those are games Preston must be looking to win.

There does not yet need to be a full inquest into what went wrong, across eight games in total this season PNE have only looked poor for one-and-a-half of them, those being both halves at Cardiff and the first half against Wolves.

Otherwise, PNE have applied themselves pretty well and could have easily taken more than a point from every game. Their opponents could have also ended their clean sheet record at times but that’s typical of their season so far, they’re keeping the ball out.

In the same way that in isolation, the Watford point was not a bad one – as both sides had chances and the Hornets are expected to be a side near the top of the table – the point at Cardiff is a good one. Over the 90 North End were not good enough and to get a point is a bonus in those scenarios.

The knock on effect however only builds, it is another game without a win, it is another game without a goal.

There is no need for panic or hysteria yet but there is only so long that PNE can go on without securing three more points.

There was a similar scenario during Frankie McAvoy’s reign, though it is not a comparison between the two bosses, where Preston drew five games in a row. Whilst it was good the Lilywhites were staying unbeaten it only proved to create a bigger stick to beat the Scot with when they lost to Queens Park Rangers at the end of it all. Five unbeaten swiftly turned to six without a win.

That is the precarious position PNE currently find themselves in, six unbeaten and a sensational clean sheet record can always be said as one win in six with just one goal.

The next few games will determine which is the most common recounting of North End’s form, but a little reinforcement would not go amiss.

With just a handful of days left in the transfer window, a ‘something out of nothing’ striker that Lowe had previously mentioned could have, and continue to be, the difference in the tight games we’ve seen so far this season.

The home side had the first chance of the game in what was a quiet first half after seven minutes, Ryan Wintle collecting the ball headed clear from a free kick steering a volley just wide of the post.

The best chance of the half for North End came 20 minutes in, Alan Browne having space on the edge of the box but the skipper opted to dribble rather than pull the trigger and was swarmed.

Lowe then made the unusual call of making an early change, though with PNE being off the pace it was an understandable decision. Daniel Johnson made way for Emil Riis 10 minutes before half time.

Into the second half, Joe Ralls capped off a fine passing move to bend the ball on his left foot for the corner but it struck the inside of the post and, despite going back across the face of goal, ra clear after 52 minutes.