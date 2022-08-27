Preston North End boss didn't think his side deserved a point against Cardiff City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End were not at the races in the Welsh capital and were left riding their luck as wave after wave of Bluebirds attack came their way.

Ryan Wintle hit the post for the home side but a misguided header from Cedric Kipre also hit the post and could have given PNE an unlikely three points.

After some good performances so far this season, it was the first major blip for Lowe’s men this campaign.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe applauds the fans at the final whistle.

He said: “I didn't think it was one of our best performances. Cardiff were superb in everything they did and we were second best all over the park.

"I thought my three centre back and goalkeeper were outstanding to keep another clean sheet.

"We just weren't at our fluent best to create chances like we have been, I'm pleased that we haven't conceded and pleased that we've got a point away from home when we haven't played well.

"The game wasn't anywhere near the level of expectation from us.”

Cardiff were the first team to really get the better of Preston in the Championship so far this season, in other games they have looked just as likely, if not more likely, to score than their opposition.

It left the North End boss wondering why they were not able to play to their usual standards and considering future team selections.

He said: “I'm not sure why, they've been different class, the lads. I'm not sitting here battering them I'm just saying that it was not at the level that we normally are, not fluent football.

"I have to give Cardiff a lot fo credit because I thought they were outstanding, which we knew they were going to be in the way they play and the way that they move the ball.