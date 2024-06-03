Relegation for ex-Preston North End, Millwall and Ipswich Town star despite TWO hat-tricks

Former Preston North End striker, Troy Parrott, has had a whirlwind fortnight to say the least - over in the Netherlands.

The Republic of Ireland international spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Deepdale, scoring four goals in 34 appearances for the Lilywhites. Following that spell, the Tottenham Hotspur man headed over to Holland - to spend the campaign with Excelsior Rotterdam. And on an individual note, the striker had a pretty successful time.

Parrott finished the season with 17 goals and five assists, in 32 outings. But, the Dutch side were unable to secure safety via the relegation play-offs and ultimately dropped out of the Eredivisie - having finished in 16th spot. Excelsior saw off ADO Den Haag in the first tie - 9-2 on aggregate.

That set up a clash against NAC, which Excelsior lost 6-7 over two legs. But, NAC led 2-6 after the first leg and Parrott’s hat-trick in the second almost inspired an incredible comeback. The centre-forward had also grabbed the match ball in the 7-1 win over Den Haag.

He now returns to Spurs, with one year left on his contract there. Parrott, who missed a chunk of last season through injury, has been linked with some Eredivisie big hitters - as well as clubs in the Bundesliga.

