Troy Parrott

Former Preston North End striker, Troy Parrott, is generating interest from Bundesliga sides ahead of the summer - according to reports.

Parrott, who made 34 appearances on loan with PNE last season, made the temporary move to Excelsior Rotterdam in the summer. He has scored seven goals and assisted a further three, for the Eredivisie outfit. The 22-year-old will have one year left to run on his Tottenham Hotspur contract this summer, having extended his deal prior to joining North End.

And, Football Insider now claim that German top flight sides are eyeing a move for Parrott ahead of the 2024/25 season. It is suggested the Spurs would be willing to sell the Republic of Ireland international, should they ‘receive an appropriate offer’. Earlier this season, Parrott was linked with Dutch giants Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar.