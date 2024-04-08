Ex-Preston North End and Ipswich Town man attracting Bundesliga clubs as Tottenham Hotspur claim made
Former Preston North End striker, Troy Parrott, is generating interest from Bundesliga sides ahead of the summer - according to reports.
Parrott, who made 34 appearances on loan with PNE last season, made the temporary move to Excelsior Rotterdam in the summer. He has scored seven goals and assisted a further three, for the Eredivisie outfit. The 22-year-old will have one year left to run on his Tottenham Hotspur contract this summer, having extended his deal prior to joining North End.
And, Football Insider now claim that German top flight sides are eyeing a move for Parrott ahead of the 2024/25 season. It is suggested the Spurs would be willing to sell the Republic of Ireland international, should they ‘receive an appropriate offer’. Earlier this season, Parrott was linked with Dutch giants Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar.
Last campaign, Preston boss Ryan Lowe used Parrott regularly when fit. But, the centre-forward was dealt a huge blow in early October - when he suffered a serious hamstring injury, away to Norwich City and was ruled out for almost four months. In total, Parrott netted four goals across all competitions. He had spent time on loan with Millwall, Ipswich Town and MK Dons, previously.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.