Trio of Preston North End players feature for England and Republic of Ireland in wins over Germany and Latvia

Three Preston North End players featured for their countries on Tuesday night, with Alan Browne and Troy Parrott representing the Republic of Ireland and Liam Delap playing for England U20s.

By Tom Sandells
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:39 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:39 GMT

Ireland played out a high-scoring friendly win against Latvia, with Browne starting in the middle of midfield for Stephen Kenny’s side – having previously played at wing back for his nation. The PNE skipper played the full 90 minutes at his country took a two-goal lead before the visitors got themselves back level in first half stoppage time.

Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene scored the winner for Ireland in the second half. Parrott came on for the final 17 minutes of the match, slotting in up top in place of Evan Ferguson.

Speaking after the match, Ireland manager Kenny said: “There were many aspects I was pleased with but I’ll counteract that by saying it was not a perfect performance.

Alan Browne and Callum O'Dowda shake hands after the match between Republic of Ireland and Latvia
Alan Browne and Callum O'Dowda shake hands after the match between Republic of Ireland and Latvia
Alan Browne and Callum O'Dowda shake hands after the match between Republic of Ireland and Latvia
“Our passing was quite good in the first-half and we had a lot of penetration in our play with Callum O’Dowda and link play with Will and Matt Doherty caused problems.

“We looked very good in periods and that’s why it was difficult to accept going in 2-2 at half-time as we had chances to go 3-0 up and didn’t take them.

“We have to accept criticism for that. Maybe we got very confident but I didn’t feel 2-2 was a reflection on our play at half-time but I’m glad to win the game.”

Next up for Browne and Parrott is a game against World Cup finalists France on Monday, 7:45pm.

"France is a completely different game and one that we have to get ready for on Monday,” Kenny continued. “I think that’s a good start to the week, to win, score three goals.

“We’re not euphoric or ecstatic because we know we’ve let in two, but listen, it’s a good start to the week and we’ll take it.”

Delap, also playing in a friendly, enjoyed victory too as England’s U20s beat Germany U20s 2-0 thanks to goals from Juventus’ Sam Iling-Junior. The Man City loanee, and PNE’s no.7, got on for the final 20 minutes of the game at the Manchester City Academy Stadium.