Trimming the squad numbers will be key for Preston North End in the January transfer window

A repeat of the January 2021 window seems unlikely, a month of trading which saw eight players arrive and eight go out of the door - including big-hitters Ben Pearson, Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher.

There is work to be done this time, the majority of it being outgoing.

The North End squad is too big at the moment, a fact which has been well documented since the close of the summer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End full-back Joe Rafferty in Carabao Cup action against Liverpool at Deepdale

Trimming the numbers would create room for signings in positions which PNE boss Lowe wants to strengthen – both in terms of space in the dressing room and on the wage bill.

Moving players on, whether in permanent deals or on loan, isn’t always straight forward.

You need interest to start with and it might be that players face dropping down a division to get football.

Loan deals are a decent compromise for some, in that a player knows the door isn’t shut on him coming back.

Jamie Thomas has only featured in Carabao Cup action for PNE

However, loans still involve the parent club having to pay part of the wage.

Within the current pool of players, PNE have a handful who haven’t kicked a ball in the first-team this season or have had only very limited game time.

Of those either in the 25-man registered squad or who would qualify to be, Joe Rafferty, Paul Huntington, Josh Harrop, Mathew Hudson, Connor Ripley and Jamie Thomas have yet to feature in the Championship.

Rafferty played three times in the Carabao Cup but in the league has been an unused sub five times. Three of those games were in August before North End had to register their squad with the EFL.

Rafferty was only added to the 25-man squad for league games in October.

Centre-back Huntington has made the bench once in the Championship - like Rafferty he was a late addition to the registered squad after his pre-season was affected by him having low iron levels.

Goalkeeper Hudson started the season as third choice but since an injury to Declan Rudd has been the back-up on the bench to Daniel Iversen.

Harrop, Thomas and Ripley didn’t make the 25-man squad, with Harrop having been hit by injury over the first-half of the season.

Thomas, signed from Bamber Bridge after a trial in the summer, has been playing in the reserves and developing well - a loan move could suit him.

Ripley had an emergency loan spell at Salford in October and November, and the keeper could well move on in January.