Four player have been signed so far in the summer transfer window at Deepdale

Preston North End have been as busy as any Championship club so far in the transfer window, which will reopen on June 16.

This summer’s window is different to normal, with the upcoming Club World Cup sparking the change. The EFL mirrored the Premier League’s mini-window, with clubs permitted to wheel and deal from June 1 until June 10 (7pm). It will then reopen on June 16 and run until 7pm on September 1.

Explaining the decision, the EFL said: “Due to an additional FIFA Club World Cup Registration Period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL and its clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window shall operate for an additional ten-day period from Sunday 1 June 2025 to Tuesday 10 June 2025. This is due to the transfer window being unable to exceed a total of 89 days."

The Lilywhites have wasted no time in getting business done, with this summer always expected to be busy - as manager Paul Heckingbottom overhauls the squad ahead of his first full season at Deepdale. He has added goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, defender Pol Valentin, wide man Thierry Small and midfielder Jordan Thompson to his ranks.

What business has been done elsewhere?

The window is yet to really kick into gear, with the loan market naturally sparking into life later in the summer. More than half of the Championship are yet to sign a player, with only Birmingham, Norwich, Swansea and Watford recruiting more than one fresh face along with Preston.

Newly promoted Charlton Athletic have added, as have Stoke City and relegated Southampton. Hull City and Bristol City have signed last season’s loan men - Gustavo Puerta and Yu Hirakawa respectively - on permanent deals. A full, latest run down of the incomings to date can be found courtesy of Coventry Live.

