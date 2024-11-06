Deepdale | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE host the Championship league leaders on Wednesday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston is experiencing gridlocked traffic ahead of tonight’s Championship fixture between the Lilywhites and Sunderland, at Deepdale.

That is following a full closure of the M6, between Junction 32 and 33, due to an overturned lorry close to the latter. The motorway is closed entirely between the Broughton interchange and the Garstang Junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police say that the motorway will likely be ‘closed for a number of hours’ - with kick-off between PNE and Sunderland at 20:00. The Wednesday morning crash is said to have happened at 11:20, involving ‘a number of other lorries and cars’.

Read More M6 LIVE: Long delays building after crash closes motorway in both directions near Garstang

As a result of the incident, surrounding areas are becoming ‘rapidly congested’ and traffic is moving slow on the M6 northbound - between Junction 30 and 32. Cars are being diverted on to the A6, to rejoin the motorway by driving through Broughton and Garstang and getting back on at Junction 33.

Other motorists are taking the Ribbleton and Fulwood route, with Garstang road and the city centre now congested - as well as the A6. North End are back on home soil this evening to host the league leaders, who will be backed by more than 5,000 away supporters at Deepdale.