He came through the youth ranks at Sunderland before moving on to Arsenal and Leeds United

Preston North End loan man Sam Greenwood has three goals in his last three league games - but don’t be surprised if celebrations are muted, should HE make it four in four.

The number 20 netted in the draws against Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle, before striking in another wonderful free-kick - during last weekend’s loss to Bristol City. Now, it’s on to Sunderland - who head up to Deepdale for Wednesday night action.

Hailing from Wearside, it’ll be another encounter with the side he grew up supporting - and whose academy Greenwood came through with. During his loan spell at Middlesbrough last season, the attacking midfielder scored at the Stadium of Light, in a 4-0 rout for Boro.

“It was a mad feeling, to be fair,” said Greenwood. “Just seeing all my mates from school in the crowd, who were giving me a bit as well. That’s why I didn't really celebrate, because it felt so weird to us. My dad was in the crowd as well and all my family are Sunderland fans, so it was a weird feeling.”

He added: “It means a lot to me personally (playing Sunderland), but I think I've just got to take it as another game. I was there from when I was six until 16. I had unbelievable times there, unbelievable memories, and I’m a big supporter as well. I always watch them week in, week out.”

Putting his love for the Black Cats to one side, Greenwood knows the importance of North End starting to consistently pick up points. They were 2-0 up against Norwich City and 3-0 up at Argyle, but ended up taking two points from those two matches. Paul Heckingbottom’s side will feel they ought to have more than 14 points on the board - and Greenwood is determined to help Preston climb the table.

“The performances have been there and the results haven't, so we just need to keep going with the performances,” he said. “I'm sure the results will come in the end. It's no coincidence we're playing so well. We're just conceding some loose goals at times... if we put that right, we'll be in a good place.”