The England skipper was in line to become Tottenham’s outright all-time leading scorer at Deepdale having gone level with Jimmy Greaves on Monday when he hit the winner at Fulham - his 266th goal for the club.

Boss Antonio Conte revealed afterwards Kane had struggled with a fever and he missed training on Wednesday and Thursday this week before he returned on Friday ahead of the meeting with North End.

His absence would represent a major boost for North End as they look to spring a shock in front of the watching nation – the game live on the BBC.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is a doubt for the FA Cup meeting with PNE

“We have only one problem, with Harry, because he played the last game full of illness,” Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini revealed at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“He didn’t train during the week, he trained this morning, but he wants to come with us and be available.

“We know very well that Harry wants to play every game, so we are happy that Harry is involved in the game, but the only situation we have to take care of is this.”

Kane could earn an overdue rest anyway with Richarlison pushing to make his first start since a hamstring injury following last month’s World Cup.