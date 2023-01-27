Tottenham could be without Harry Kane for Preston North End FA Cup clash
Illness could see Harry Kane miss PNE’s big FA Cup clash with Tottenham.
The England skipper was in line to become Tottenham’s outright all-time leading scorer at Deepdale having gone level with Jimmy Greaves on Monday when he hit the winner at Fulham - his 266th goal for the club.
Boss Antonio Conte revealed afterwards Kane had struggled with a fever and he missed training on Wednesday and Thursday this week before he returned on Friday ahead of the meeting with North End.
His absence would represent a major boost for North End as they look to spring a shock in front of the watching nation – the game live on the BBC.
“We have only one problem, with Harry, because he played the last game full of illness,” Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini revealed at Friday’s pre-match press conference.
“He didn’t train during the week, he trained this morning, but he wants to come with us and be available.
“We know very well that Harry wants to play every game, so we are happy that Harry is involved in the game, but the only situation we have to take care of is this.”
Kane could earn an overdue rest anyway with Richarlison pushing to make his first start since a hamstring injury following last month’s World Cup.
Stellini admitted some changes would be made at Deepdale but midweek signing Arnaut Danjuma, who joined on loan from Villarreal on Wednesday, is only set to be named on the bench.