Tom Coulson's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Ryan Lowe needs backing in transfer market

Most PNE fans made the short trip down the M55 with more optimism than last year and the hope of making it back-to-back wins against our fierce rivals.

The game started decent enough, with us managing to quieten down the crowd without laying a glove on their goal. As has been the case in the last few weeks, though, we concede a sloppy goal from a set-piece out of nowhere. Thankfully we responded well and got the goal to take us into half-time.

Second half we played some good stuff for 15 minutes but once again it was mostly having the ball without doing a great deal with it.

North End's Alvaro Fernandez battles with Blackpool's Callum Connolly

It’s all well and good passing it around nicely at the back but we need to start making it count.The game changed completely when Greg Cunningham came off injured for Bambo Diaby.

At that stage we were on top and that killed any sort of momentum we had. From that moment on Blackpool seemed to have a spring in their step and blew us away for 10 minutes to take the game away from us.

Compared to last year, it was a performance with more heart and passion, but once again the fans have turned up in their numbers and have been let down.

Don’t get me wrong, Ryan Lowe hasn’t been backed in the transfer market but he speaks of this brand of football which, once again, only produced a penalty and a late consolation from a set-piece.The next few weeks are huge for the manager. This game means so much to everyone and he’s going to have to pick up a string of results quickly to get fans onboard.

