Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE took all three points at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watford boss Tom Cleverley delivered a scathing assessment of his team after Preston North End’s 2-1 win at Vicarage Road.

The Lilywhites took all three points on Tuesday night thanks to Milutin Osmajic’s two goals - the Montenegrin scoring his second brace of the season against the Hornets. PNE had to survive a late scare when Rocco Vaca pulled one back for Watford in the 89th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the whole, though, North End’s away performance was almost perfect. Cleverley, whose side sat just outside the play-offs heading into the game, was far from impressed by what he saw. The former Manchester United midfielder admitted Preston, particularly in the first half, outplayed his side.

“We were nowhere near it,” said Cleverley. “I keep banging on about doing the basics well, but in the first half we were absolutely nowhere near that. Preston ran faster, they tackled harder, they won every first and second contact - and that’s before I even start on the technical stuff.

Milutin Osmajic of Preston North End celebrates | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

“With performances like the first half we are throwing the outcomes of games into the hands of the Gods. We are always giving ourselves mountains to climb; sometimes we’ll do it and sometimes we won’t.

“I said pre-match to the players that we have a great record when we go ahead in games, and that should be extra incentive to try and get ahead. But we just don’t look like a team that’s willing to take that step at the minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, we have to accept that if we don’t want roll our sleeves up and fight, compete as hard as the opposition, then the game will play out how they want it to play out. That is not meant to be disrespectful to Preston because they have some very good players and are very organised.

“But if they want it to be a battle, they will beat us. And that is sad to say. You have to match their level of competitiveness and then if it turns into a football match I think we’ll win more than we lose. But if you see the level of competitiveness from us tonight, then we will get beat on a regular basis.”

“A very inconsistent football team...”

“It’s absolutely more disappointing coming after Saturday, but it’s what we are at the moment - a very inconsistent football team. I’ll continue to work as hard as I possibly can but the players need to realise that being a top footballer is a life-style; it’s a mindset.

“It’s how you live your life, how you train, how you recover. In that respect, these boys have someone like Moussa (Sissoko) to see first-hand what you do to reach the very top. Do a lot of them learn? I would say not enough yet.”