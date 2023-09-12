Tom Clarke’s coaching role at Preston North End clarified by Peter Ridsdale
The former PNE defender is back at the club after retiring from football
Preston North End will aim to ‘fast track’ former club captain Tom Clarke through the club’s academy coaching set-up.
The ex-Lilywhites skipper announced his retirement from football last month, due to an ongoing knee issue. He had been playing for Halifax Town and at the bottom of his Instagram message, the 35-year-old confirmed his delight to be working with the ‘next generation’ of footballers within North End’s academy.
Club director, Peter Ridsdale, has now weighed in on the news regarding Clarke - who made 247 appearances in PNE colours, scored 15 goals and captained the club in the 2015 League One play-off final victory over Swindon Town. It has come to light that Clarke’s work with North End started some time ago and that the plan is to progress his coaching career as time goes on.
“He has been with us for a while actually,” Ridsdale told the From the Finney podcast. “He’s working with the younger kids, as part of his coaching badges but also because the younger training schedule worked with his commitments at Halifax. But yeah, we have taken him into the academy and we will fast track him through.
“Then, if at some point there is a more-hours job or bigger job for him to do, he would be poised to do that. And as you know, we’ve already done that with John Welsh. So, we are delighted to have him. He is a great guy and was a tremendous player and captain with us. His personality will help us to develop the young lads, but he’s been doing it for a few months.”