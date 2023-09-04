Former Preston North End skipper Tom Clarke

Former Preston North End captain Tom Clarke has retired from football at the age of 35, due to a knee injury.

A Lilywhites legend, Clarke hangs up his boots having made 450 career appearances - almost half of those coming in his seven year spell as a PNE defender. Following medical advice, the defender has been forced to retire as a result of an ongoing knee issue. Clarke’s final club, Halifax Town, announced the news on Sunday evening.

Clarke will be forever remembered at Deepdale, where he did the armband the utmost justice. His start to life as a PNE player couldn’t have gone much better, with the defender scoring a last-gasp winner - at home - against arch-rivals Blackpool. Clarke went on to captain North End in their play-off final victory over Swindon Town, at Wembley, before stepping up to Championship level for five more years.

In total, Clarke made 247 appearances in Preston colours and scored 15 goals. He played under Simon Grayson and Alex Neil, with both managers placing enormous trust in Clarke as a player but also leader. Hailed ‘Super Tommy Clarke’, the impression he made on his team mates was evident - with several current and former PNE players commenting on Clarke’s Instagram post confirming the decision.

His post read: ‘Unfortunately I have chosen to retire from playing professional football due to an ongoing knee injury. Following advice from a surgeon and speaking to my family I have decided that now is the right time to hang up the boots. It’s been a very difficult few months for me coming to terms with this.