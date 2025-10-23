Tom Cannon | Warren Little/Getty Images

The Blades beat Sunderland to the signing of the striker from Leicester City in January

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has responded to criticism of Preston North End linked striker Tom Cannon.

The former Deepdale loan star joined the Bramall Lane club for a reported £10m in January, after scoring nine goals on loan for Stoke City in the first half of the campaign. Sunderland were heavily linked with Cannon but United won the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the 22-year-old has scored one goal in 28 outings for the Blades. This summer, late speculation around a possible return to PNE surfaced but the two clubs couldn’t agree a deal.

Speaking on Thursday, Wilder said: “It was a club signing and we all pushed it through. Three quarters of the Championship were after him. Sunderland wanted him, we wanted him. The owners, in conjunction with the recruitment staff and myself, saw him as an asset for the football club.

“He's obviously not at the heights that we'd wanted him to hit but he's working hard away from it. It was difficult for him when he first came into the team, when he got an injury pretty early. Then, Tyrese took over really and we had some good options at the top of the pitch. So, he struggled to force his way into the group.

“He's looking to find his form and we all want that to happen, him more than anybody else. Of course, he has to take the chances offered to him, whether that’s coming off the bench or starting. We need that competition at the top of the pitch, so he's just got to keep working away and keep believing. We believe in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re working with him on the training ground, working on him in the analysis room to improve his game. It's arguably the most difficult position on the football pitch. Tyrese has been outstanding for us last season and now he's getting back to good form. It's a big boys game as well.

“I'm going to pick the players that I think needed to be picked in the right time and the right moment. I thought that was the right time to give Tom an outing (on Tuesday at Blackburn). He's just got to keep working away and when he gets an opportunity, take it and impress from there.

“He's still a young player and everybody wants an instant... I get it, we're past that instant impact thing. He's made it difficult for himself, he understands that. There's some pressure on him but I'm not going to decide a player's future off the back of 20 or 25 games so far.”

“There's always an opportunity but he has to take those opportunities and he understands that. He wants to be a success. He came here for a reason, to try and push us towards the Premier League, which he did. With his contributions, Tyrese's involvement, Kieffer's involvement, it was a difficult task to get into the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Especially, when you're off the back of an injury. Rhian was in and around it as well and Callum as well. I think he understands the pressure on him. It only takes a run of games or a run of form to get himself back to where the majority, if not all, of the Championship were after him.

“That’s not a cop-out for me. Like I said, Sunderland wanted him off a loan with an obligation to go up. He had some good managers and some big teams that were after his signature. We have to keep faith with him and keep working away with him. He understands the criticism coming his way. He accepts it, and we all understand that.”

Your next PNE read: Chris Wilder points out two things which always stand out about Preston North End