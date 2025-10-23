Chris Wilder | Getty Images

PNE host the Blades on Friday night at Deepdale

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder expects a fiercely competitive clash at Preston North End on Friday night.

The Lilywhites head into the game after frustrating defeats to West Brom and Birmingham, having lost only one of their first nine matches. Friday’s visitors, meanwhile, picked up consecutive wins in the space of four days to climb out of the relegation zone.

Wilder was brought back to Bramall Lane, for a third stint, after a disastrous start to the campaign under Ruben Selles. Up next for the Blades is a second trip of the week over to Lancashire. There are always two consistent things for Wilder, when it comes to preparing for and assessing PNE.

"Another away test, it's been a difficult week for us," said Wilder. "But, we've handled the first two pretty well and we'd love to handle the third one well.

“I know Paul well... a lot of admiration and respect for Paul. I am sure people realise and understand it was me who brought him into the football club because he is a good character.

“He knows the culture and values of our football club and I am sure he is trying to implement those, from his successful time here, into Preston North End. We are all after that consistency, aren't we?

“There have been down days for Paul as much as the up days as well, but they've started the season on the front foot and got themselves into a good position. As the competition is, they've lost the last two and will not want to lose three on the spin.

“We want to win three on the spin, they want to turn that around so really competitive. I always look at Preston North End's squad and it is always full of good loans and really experienced Championship players. So, it's always a tough test, home and away. We are expecting nothing else."

