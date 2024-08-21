Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has joined Paul Heckingbottom at Preston North End

Stuart McCall is raring to get going as Preston North End’s new assistant manager.

The 60-year-old has come to Deepdale with new boss Paul Heckingbottom, who reached out to McCall last weekend. The former Bradford City, Rangers and Scunthorpe United manager is back alongside Heckingbottom, who he worked with at Sheffield United.

McCall made more than 750 appearances in his playing career, representing the Blades, Bradford, Everton and Rangers - while earning 40 Scotland caps. His passion for the game is evident and, having had a recent taste of success at the level, he wants more of it.

“Yeah, and I think the key thing we talk about is creating that environment,” McCall told the Lancashire Post. “Like Paul says, you want people to be desperate to get in in the morning - rain, shine or whatever. Come in, learn, improve and succeed, hopefully. If there are people - and we have found it very rare these days - who don’t want to be on board for the journey, we’ll notice straight away.

“If you don’t want to work hard, you are not for us. It’s not just about hard work, obviously - we want quality football. But first of all, create the right environment - I am sure there be a good one. And yeah, then we just want to take it on. I was so excited to get the phone call on Saturday night from Paul and get it done. So yeah, let’s go.”

On how quickly things got sorted, McCall added: “It was 24 hours - such a whirlwind. I watched the first half of the game on Saturday and Paul gave us a call on Saturday night. It just went from there and personally, I just can’t wait to get on the training ground. That is the exciting part. When nothing comes up in the summer, you’re thinking you might have to wait until just before Christmas.

“To get such an early shout is beneficial. You want to get in as soon as you can and get to work. I think we are both hungry and ready now. As Paul said, I think he had a couple of opportunities to go straight back in, but it probably wouldn’t have been right - after everything that went on at Sheffield United. So yeah, just absolutely delighted and can’t wait to work with the group of players.”