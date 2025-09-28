Tim Mercer's PNE fans' panel verdict: Two well-matched sides picked up a point

Daniel Iversen is embraced by Andrew Hughes after his late save (photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport)

A frustrating day at Deepdale could – and possibly should – have been more so, but for a wonder save by Daniel Iversen in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

As the game was drawing towards a goalless stalemate, a defensive slip let in Bristol City’s leading striker for what seemed a sure winning goal.

This fan held his breath with that dreaded anticipation of seeing the net ripple and all three points stolen at the death.

I shouldn’t have worried, having seen the big Dane pull off similar miracles in his first stint at the club as a then loan player. Now he is ours and possibly the best free transfer for at least a decade or two!

As for the match overall, I will happily forget most of it by the time of my next sleep as two well-matched sides battled hard to no avail.

Both sides created chances to win it, but it must be said that the visitors were far more dangerous in attack and therefore more likely to nick it as a 1-0.

The best opportunity for North End came against the run of play in the first half, when the lively Lewis Dobbin put Milutin Osmajic clean through on goal.

Normally the best aspect of his game, on this occasion a heavy touch took it beyond him and the chance was gone.

There was one further chance for him in the second half that was scuffed wide, but on the day he was quieter than of late and I wonder if the week’s seven-month delayed FA disciplinary hearing was having an effect?

Also in the first half, a great Andrew Hughes dribble to the line and pull back was latched onto by Lewis Gibson, up in the penalty area for a second phase, who was unlucky with a good strike and rebound follow-up being well saved and kept out by keeper and post.

Perhaps the only other point worthy of note was the first return to Deepdale for another Dane, Emil Riis, since the striker’s departure in the summer.

To be honest, I forgot he was on the pitch apart from some low-level booing by some in the home stands to remind me in what was a, thankfully, ineffectual display.

A game to quickly put aside, bar the memory of that wonder save and retention of our unbeaten home record against a powerful-looking team who will be expected to be there – or thereabouts – come May.