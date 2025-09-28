The PNE goalkeeper produced an incredible 95th minute save against the Robins

Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen gave a stereotypical reaction to his last gasp heroics against Bristol City.

The Lilywhites drew 0-0 with the Robins on Saturday afternoon - a result which maintained PNE’s unbeaten start at home, in the league. But, manager Paul Heckingbottom paid the visitors credit in his post-match press conference, admitting a point was the most his team deserved.

The game looked to be heading towards an inevitable goalless draw, but in the 95th minute it took a truly remarkable save from Iversen to secure the point for Preston. Anis Mehmeti plucked the ball out of the sky, cut inside and smashed his strike at goal from around eight yards out.

Iversen made himself big and tipped the blasted effort around the post, to the amazement of his team mates. It is the latest in his collection of scintillating stops for PNE, but the former Leicester City man is never one for gloating and Saturday was no different.

“It's what goalkeepers have to do, stay in the game for as long as we can and help the team when we need it,” said Iversen. “It's just one of them. Sometimes it goes in; sometimes I save it. Luckily, today I saved it. You never have to give up as a keeper, you always have to try to save the ball, so that's what I try to do.”

Iversen added: “I think it was a tough game for us. We didn’t play really well with the ball, or without the ball, but Bristol are a good side - working really hard with and without the ball. So, I think we take a draw today to be fair.”

The Dane admitted in pre-season that it may take him some time to rediscover his best form, having barely played any football for the previous 12 months. However, Iversen has slotted back into the Preston side seamlessly and already won the team points on his own. While Saturday felt his busiest match since returning, he feels at home with a settled defence in front of him.

“I think it's the game where I've maybe been needed more,” said Iversen. “We've been quite strong defensively the last few games. We started pre-season together and now we have built a strong relationship together. And also, we've got players on the bench that can do the same job, so we need everyone to be ready in the back four if we need it.

“I think we have a really strong relationship by now. I feel it's a stronger squad (to the last time I was here. When I was here before we had a strong squad, but maybe it was not that good defensively. I had more saves to do, whereas we're more solid now. But it's also the coach, we play a different style of play. I'm really enjoying to play.”

