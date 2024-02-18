Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shipping two early goals to the old foe of Blackburn Rovers ensured this did not happen.

It was a simple choice for North End, we had to get back into the game and did so with two late goals before the half-time whistle was blown.

To say the opening phase of this game was a shocker in terms of Preston’s defending is something of an understatement.

Tim Mercer had a perfect view of Robbie Brady's goal against Blackburn Rovers (photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport)

Simple through balls resulted in both of the visitors’ goals as the defence was caught flat-footed on each occasion and easily outpaced by firstly, Sammie Szmodics, and then Sam Gallagher.

It was clear the Lilywhites needed to get back into this game quickly if they were not to suffer an even heavier defeat by pushing forward and being caught on the counter-attack.

Boy did that happen with a first North End goal for Robbie Brady when the ball came back to him from his corner in front of the visiting supporters.

This fan was lucky to be in perfect alignment to watch his left-footed strike curl beautifully into the top left corner of the net, with the later descriptions of ‘worldie’ being far from an exaggeration.

It was especially satisfying for the ex-Burnley man as he was being given loud and constant stick by the Rovers fans – and it was probably this that inspired him to answer them in the best possible way.

The equaliser was just as satisfying, but for the opposite reason; a proper fight in the goalmouth scramble that followed a corner from the other side of the Kop.

This time it was Emil Riis who battled hardest to force it over the line for his third goal in as many games.

I have to say, it is so obvious how we have missed the ‘Great Dane’s’ presence up top during his year out with a serious injury.

Even if he doesn’t score, he unsettles defences and thereby creates opportunities for others.

The hosts were now in the ascendancy, just, and maintained this throughout the second half but with no decisive breakthrough from their efforts on a surface that got steadily worse as the game wore on.

Many fellow fans around me have commented on the poor condition of the pitch this season, which I hope those upstairs know the reasons for to ensure it is sorted in the summer.

All in all, a fair result by the end and one that makes it five unbeaten as we try to stay in touch with the pack chasing the last play-off place.