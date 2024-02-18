Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace's take on draw 'physical' Preston North End
Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace was pleased with his side's performance against a 'physical' Preston North End.
The Lilywhites drew 2-2 with Rovers in Saturday's Lancashire derby at Deepdale. Rovers were in dreamland after 23 minutes, with Sammie Szmodics breaking the deadlock and Sam Gallagher doubling the lead for the away side.
But, North End fought back before half-time to make it 10 points from the last five games. Robbie Brady scored his first goal for PNE - curling home a beauty to reduce the deficit. And the ball was forced home four minutes later - Emil Riis credited with his third goal in as many games.
"I'm very proud of the efforts of the group, I thought the way they dug in was outstanding," said Eustace post-match. "There were really difficult moments in the game and that was rewarding. We're disappointed not to take three points after a quick start. The way we started the game was exceptional, in the first half an hour.
"The game plan worked well, there were a few tired bodies and you could see that with some of the decision-making of individuals at the end of the first half. The way we battled, the way we stuck together, the way we defended a very physical team in Preston. They put the ball forward very quickly and this group of players have been questioned throughout the season for that commitment to keep the ball out of the net.
"That was the most pleasing thing for me and it's a good point against a good team. You never have any divine right to win a game and you have to keep the ball out of your net for 95 minutes. The way we started was exceptional. We stuck to the game plan, but we would always have spells under pressure. We have quality players going forward, we kept to the game plan and we knew how we could hurt Preston today. We did that with those goals in the first half an hour."