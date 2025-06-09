Thierry Small | Getty Images

PNE made Thierry Small their fourth signing of the summer transfer window last week

Anyone reserving excitement over Preston North End’s transfer business to date most likely had their spirits lifted last Friday evening. Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin and then... Thierry Small through the door as signing number four. It goes without saying that this is the kind of deal the Deepdale faithful have been longing to see secured on a more frequent basis.

Small is 20-years-old, has just shy of 100 first team appearances to his name and was reportedly of interest to a handful of other Championship clubs - including Millwall, Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers. He arrives with solid pedigree and athletic traits which, if he can adapt to Championship football as hoped, could well make him a key asset for the football club.

And yet, it feels absolutely essential to have some patience here; to not expect the world from Small straight off the bat. If he hits the ground running and has everyone on the edge of their seats, terrific. There will be even more a buzz around him, instantly. But this is a different animal, a whole new test and he may well need time to settle in. His first interview, encouragingly, was one of someone ready for this - someone unfazed.

These are not the kind of transfer races Preston tend to win, and therefore you could understand any pessimism felt. It was reported that North End were making a ‘major push’ to secure Small’s services, though, while speculation around a significant wage increase also swirled in recent weeks. The versatile wide man labelled it an ‘opportunity he couldn’t turn down’ after putting pen-to-paper.

There is a feel good factor around Charlton Athletic - a big club on the up - and Small appeared to love his time there. A handsome package has to have been put on the table by PNE. Of course, there is nothing wrong with this. It’s rarely easy for North End to get talented young players in the building. They have been on Small for most of this year, surely studied him closely and decided to back him all the way.

The stage is now his, with manager Paul Heckingbottom the man tasked with taking him to the next level. It will be intriguing to see where Small predominantly plays in a Preston North End shirt, having described himself as a RWB/LWB/RW/LW to in-house media. That kind of versatility will have appealed greatly to Heckingbottom, who wants his team to be as flexible as possible.

But any player will want a relatively consistent role in a team, and it’s not abundantly obvious what Small’s will be at present. Him and Valentin battling it out at RWB? Brad Potts into midfield this year? Fighting with Robbie Brady for a spot on the left? A greater onus on him attacking? How big of a defensive contribution? Better cutting in, or going on the outside? All of this will be learned in time. It’s hopefully going to be fun.

