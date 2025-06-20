Theo Mawene | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Brentford have signed Preston North End youngster Theo Mawene

Theo Mawene said the ‘elite’ feel to Brentford was a major pull upon joining the Bees from Preston North End.

The 17-year-old has linked up with Brentford’s B team, with PNE receiving a ‘significant undisclosed fee’ for the attacking midfielder - who made two substitute appearances for the North End first team.

Preston have also inserted a sell-on clause and could benefit further based on Mawene’s future performance for the Bees. North End triggered their one-year option after his scholarship ended, so the teenager was still on board as a U19.

Brighton and Hove Albion had also been credited with interest in Mawene - brother of Noah and son of Youl - after his efforts in the FA Youth Cup. The midfielder was a stand out performer at Deepdale as Preston thrashed Liverpool, 4-1, back in December.

In his first interview at Brentford, Mawene said: "It's amazing. It's new for me... but I'm really excited, really looking forward to it. It seems quite elite. I know they've been on quite a journey for the last few years, done some amazing things and accomplished quite a lot.

“It looks like a really well built, all-rounded club. I'm trying to improve, trying to get better, see where it takes me and what I can do here. I was playing grassroots until I was 13/14, signed for Preston as a young kid and from there, it was up and down, so crazy.

“The past two years of my scholarship have been a really amazing time for me. I've learned quite a lot and then the move now is something quite special, something different.”

“A lot of quality and potential...”

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane said: “We have been tracking Theo for a while and are delighted finally that he will be joining us when we return for pre-season.

“He is a player with a lot of quality and potential at the top end of the pitch. He will add to the creativity already in the squad and with his terrific attitude will complement our culture as we look to keep improving on last season.”

