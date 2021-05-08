LiveThe virtual Gentry: PNE fans show their support for annual event
Preston North End fans were forced to celebrate Gentry Day virtually once again this season, commemorating the day with the clash against Nottingham Forest.
Saturday, 8th May 2021, 1:42 pm
Instead of travelling in their numbers to show their support for their team and paying their respects to North Enders no longer with us, they took to Twitter to share their efforts made at home.
PNE’s virtual Gentry Day
