LiveThe virtual Gentry: PNE fans show their support for annual event

Preston North End fans were forced to celebrate Gentry Day virtually once again this season, commemorating the day with the clash against Nottingham Forest.

By Tom Sandells
Saturday, 8th May 2021, 1:42 pm
Saturday, 8th May 2021
Sean Maguire celebrates after netting twice on Gentry Day in 2018.

Instead of travelling in their numbers to show their support for their team and paying their respects to North Enders no longer with us, they took to Twitter to share their efforts made at home.

PNE’s virtual Gentry Day

