​The Tim Mercer column: Clarets had some good chances but North End could have nicked it

​​Despite the lack of goals, a proper Lancashire hotpot was served up against our rivals ‘from the East’ in a good derby day atmosphere.

Starting from the very first day of the world’s oldest Football League, we have not played more fixtures against local rivals than we have Burnley. However, with the visitors breaking all sorts of records for clean sheets, including consecutive ones, the start of the match had a great number around me stating they would take the 0-0 ‘there and then’ considering Burnley’s lofty position in the table.

This, however, does not take into account North End’s recent good form and even though the Clarets had the better chances, we could still have nicked it ourselves.

Once in the first half, Milutin Osmajic was set on his way with a lovely through ball in the kind of situation he relishes. He did get a good shot on target, but that excellent Burnley defence blocked well to prevent a certain goal.

The second half saw Brad Potts in space inside the box and he wasn’t far away with a curled attempt that went past the post from a difficult angle.

Stir into the mix a second half penalty claim by the Clarets, of the type I’ve seen given, and a feisty affair with plenty of sharp red cabbage in the dish was assured, including a controversial incident involving Osmajic being accused of racial abuse by a Burnley forward.

At the time we couldn’t understand why the game had been stopped for several minutes as the officials went through their procedures for noting the alleged incident and calming down the situation.

Due process will determine the official outcome over the next few days and weeks. The visitors themselves missed two chances that were clearer cut, one at the end of the first half and one shortly after the break.

Nonetheless, a loss would have been harsh to either side and a point apiece was the right result, albeit with a slight nod in Burnley’s favour.

When we meet again in only two weeks time, it will be interesting to see if the dynamic is different with it being a cup tie or will the emotionless stats pan out for 0-0 after extra time and a penalty shootout?

Whatever happens, this fan predicts another lively game full of incident and with the added spice of a place in the quarter- finals at stake.