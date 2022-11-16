North End are positioned well for the second half of the season, they’re ninth and level on points with the play-offs, but their manager wants to see more belief from his men.

The Championship has now stopped for a month whilst the World Cup takes place and this point in the season is a marker for Lowe, where he and his coaching staff will now analyse their results and performances so far.

Their aim was to be a top half side come this point in the campaign but they are a top 10 side, level with the top six, going beyond expectations.

Preston North End's Ched Evans (left) celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's equalising goal to make the score 2-2 against Millwall

Lowe said: "The group have been great, I've said that from day one. We know they're disappointed because we haven't gone into fourth and finished on 34 points, it would have been fantastic.

"To take nine points from 12 is very good in the Championship. I don't want them to be too down but I want them to realise what it takes to get to that next level.

"If we start believing we can be better than a mid-table Championship team year after year. That's what I've got to get the group to do, start believing.”

The January transfer window could prove pivotal for PNE to keep up their play-off push in the second half of the campaign, with their rivals certain to strengthen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North End boss is hopeful they can do some business in the winter window.

He said: “We'll look back and analyse the games, I'll take stock of the games that we've won and how good we've been in them and reflect on them. We'll bring that back to the group and let them know what they need to do to be better.

“After the World Cup break a lot of teams will be fresher, and whether they have injuries and what not I don't know, then again in January it changes.