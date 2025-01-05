The John Smith column: ​U’s ensure that my New Year’s Day hangover lingers on into 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​Unfortunately Oxford's first visit to Deepdale in almost a quarter of a century provided no magical cure for my New Year's Day hangover following our defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Unlike Albion, newly-promoted Oxford did not have the same amount of quality players in their squad so I considered this to be a very winnable match.

The only nagging doubt in my mind was that we were playing against a side managed by Gary Rowett who has not lost to North End in any of the 14 games he faced against us while in charge of Birmingham ,Derby, Stoke and Millwall.

Oxford had also won their first three matches under him since his recent appointment but despite this, we began brightly and could easily have been a couple of goals up early on as we worked Oxford's keeper who certainly earned his corn with a couple of decent saves.

Preston North End's Andrew Hughes battles with Oxford United's Dane Scarlett

At this point I was certain that the jinx of Rowett was finally going to end and it was only a matter of time that we would score but unfortunately we wasted even more chances before we gifted the visitors an opening goal.

Freddie Woodman may as well have been dressed as Father Christmas when his poor kick out was fired into the unguarded net by Reuben Rodrigues with what was the visitors’ first shot on target in the 21st minute.

It certainly was a case of "Ho ho ho" for the delighted visiting fans and "Oh no no no" for myself as I solemnly watched their celebrations in disbelief.

To our credit we did manage to score in the second half when Will Keane made up for a couple of misses by heading in an equaliser after great work down the left-hand side from Duane Holmes.

However, our overall dominance was not the same in this half as in the first and with Oxford's defence built on solid foundations, although we huffed and puffed, we never really looked like blowing their house down.

It was definitely two points dropped with our substitutions certainly not having as much impact on the game as goalkeeper Alan Kelly senior did against Oxford way back in 1971.

That was when, with 30 minutes left and with North End down to 10 men, he came back on the pitch to play on the left wing with his arm in a sling after damaging his shoulder ligaments and help preserve a 1-0 lead.

As I left the stadium disappointed with this draw in a game typical of modern Championship football, I wished I could have been transported back in time and watched that game instead.