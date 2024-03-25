Former Preston North striker Louis Moult

Former Preston North End favourite Louis Moult demonstrated at the weekend that he’s still got it.

The 31-year-old has returned to his goalscoring best this season, bagging 16 goals in 33 appearances for Dundee United as the Scottish Championship leaders bid to return to Scotland’s top flight. But the striker demonstrated he doesn’t have to be in the opposition 18-yard box for his eye for goal to automatically kick in.

Indeed, playing against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday, Moult showed he can be lethal even when he’s standing in the centre circle. That’s where the former Motherwell and Wrexham goal-getter found himself when he instinctively thought ‘goal’ when he outmuscled his opponent and the ball bounced kindly for him. Home keeper Mark Ridgers was conveniently off his line after punting the ball forward from the edge of his box - and the rest is history as the ball flew into the roof of the net.

The goal has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media, with many considering the strike as goal of the season. Moult has clearly enjoyed the ovation he’s received since, with the front man liking and reposting footage of his ‘rabbit out of the hat’ moment. Meanwhile, it demonstrated why he’s been a much-sought-after commodity during his near 14-year playing career.

North End were one side clearly impressed by Moult's talent after they signed the striker for an undisclosed fee on January 1, 2018. The then 25-year-old had bagged 50 goals in 98 appearances for Motherwell and was the Scottish Premiership’s leading scorer at the time he signed his three-and-a-half-year Deepdale contract. It was a signing that excited PNE fans - but, cruelly, the Stoke-born ace’s stay was impacted by a serious knee injury.

It limited him to just 40 appearances and eight goals for the Lilywhites, with Moult - who had established himself as a fans' favourite - failing to play for North End between picking up the injury during a 3-2 defeat to Swansea on August 17, 2019, and his release by the club at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Since then, the player has featured for both Burton Albion and Motherwell. Yet it’s only since his move to Tannadice last summer that he has truly shown the quality he still possesses. His 14 league goals to date have him sitting third in the Scottish Championship scoring charts, while his contribution this term have the Tangerines banging on the door for a top-flight return at the first time of asking.