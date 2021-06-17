Louis Moult joins Burton Albion following his release by Preston North End

The striker was unveiled as the Brewers' latest signing on Thursday lunchtime, with him signing a two-year contract at the Pirelli Stadium.

Moult had been released by North End, with his contract up at the end of June.

It will be a fresh start for the 29-year-old after a serious knee injury impacted on his time at Deepdale

Louis Moult has joined Burton Albion after being released by PNE

Moult tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a game against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in August 2019.

He had surgery to repair the ligament then had subsequent operations to trim knee cartilage and to get rid of scar tissue on his hamstring.

In April Moult returned to PNE's matchday squad for the games against Swansea and Brentford, with him an unused substitute in both.

He scored eight goals in a Preston shirt, those coming in 40 appearances - 16 starts and 24 games off the bench.

After signing for Burton, Moult told iFollow Brewers: "I was really keen get it over the line pretty soon, as were the club and the gaffer when I spoke to them.

"I've always kept an eye on Burton Albion - I'm from Stoke and I know some of the lads, like John Brayford.

"They showed their interest pretty early and I was flattered by it. For me, I just want to concentrate on my football now so the earlier I got it done for me and my family, the better.

"I remember the manager playing and how good he was as a striker. I told him I want to learn and pick up pointers from him, and that's why I was interested to come here."