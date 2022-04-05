'That was for you' - Preston North End boss dedicates derby victory over Blackpool to the Deepdale faithful

Cameron Archer celebrates scoring the winner against Blackpool at Deepdale

Cameron Archer’s goal in first-half stoppage-time settled the contest, the young Aston Villa loanee firing a low shot past Seasiders sub goalkeeper Chris Maxwell into the bottom corner.

Twice PNE hit the bar before that, while they defended their lead well in the second half and restricted the visitors to very little in the box.

Lowe said: “I was pleased with the result and pleased for the fans – that one was certainly for them.

"They had some disappointment at their place and we wanted to try and make sure we put that right.

“I thought our football in the first half was fantastic, second half was a little bit different because they changed shape a couple of times and we had to deal with that.

"They had a threat in certain areas with some individuals, so overall I’m pleased with the performance and delighted with the win.”

A crowd of 18,740 watched the first league meeting between the sides at Deepdale since 2010.

Lowe said: "The atmosphere was fantastic, I knew it was going to be like that and had braced myself for it.

"I had heard about it, spoke with certain people about it. A good friend of mine, Ryan Kidd who used to play for Preston North End, texted me yesterday and told me it was a big one. It certainly was.

"When I saw it packed out, I thought that is what we want. I told the group before they went out, this is what we want, get Deepdale packed out to the rafters every other week when we can.

"That is up to us because when we play well, the fans will come to watch us. I knew it was going to be special and it didn’t disappoint.”

Archer’s goal was the sixth of his loan spell, with it set up by his strike partner Emil Riis.

It came on the counter-attack, North End having defended a corner before sweeping up the pitch.

Lowe said: "Cam has rallied that one right into the bottom corner. I have to say that Emil was fantastic for the goal, he got the ball on the half-way line and drove forward – that is what Emil has got.

"He was a bit disappointed Cam didn’t slide him in with that one at the end but that’s selfish strikers for you, I’ve done that myself and been on the receiving end myself.

"I thought Cam’s strike was fantastic, as soon as he hit it I thought that’s in, it skimmed off the grass into that bottom corner.