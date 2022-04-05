Preston North End players celebrate Cameron Archer's goal.

Player Ratings: Preston North End 1-0 Blackpool

Preston North End secured the bragging rights at Deepdale as they beat local rivals Blackpool 1-0.

By Tom Sandells
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:56 pm

Cameron Archer scored the only goal of the game in the first half as PNE had the better of the contest.

Here’s how we rated the Lilywhite heroes on the night.

1. Daniel Iversen - 8

As reliable as ever and did an excellent job claiming any long balls into the box that went even just a little too far. Relieved pressure at vital moments.

2. Sepp van den Berg - 8

Showed ability and composure beyond his years and helped keep wily operator Gary Madine quiet.

3. Patrick Bauer - 9

A colossus at the back and repelled everything that came near him, strong and powerful.

4. Andrew Hughes - 8

Continued his fine form and kept the visitors' dangerman Josh Bowler quiet all game. Their tricky forward players could do nothing on the night.

