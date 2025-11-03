Preston North End’s 2-0 victory at Southampton has been recognised in the latest Championship Team of the Week.
WhoScored.com’s official ratings power the EFL TOTW’s. After being snubbed last week following the 3-2 comeback win against Sheffield United, the Lilywhites have had one of their players included.
Elsewhere in the league, Ipswich Town ran out 4-1 winners at QPR while Birmingham City destroyed Portsmouth 4-0 and Stoke City put Bristol City to the sword, 5-1, on home soil. Friday night also saw Wrexham defeat league leaders Coventry City.
Here is the TOTW in full...
