Paul Heckingbottom on Jamal Lewis signing

Championship Team of the Week as Preston North End, Wrexham and Stoke City stars included

By George Hodgson
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 14:43 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 14:44 GMT

PNE ran out winners at Southampton last weekend

Preston North End’s 2-0 victory at Southampton has been recognised in the latest Championship Team of the Week.

WhoScored.com’s official ratings power the EFL TOTW’s. After being snubbed last week following the 3-2 comeback win against Sheffield United, the Lilywhites have had one of their players included.

Elsewhere in the league, Ipswich Town ran out 4-1 winners at QPR while Birmingham City destroyed Portsmouth 4-0 and Stoke City put Bristol City to the sword, 5-1, on home soil. Friday night also saw Wrexham defeat league leaders Coventry City.

Here is the TOTW in full...

Your next PNE read: 'We'll see' - Preston North End's deal for ex-Newcastle United and Watford man explained by manager

WhoScored rating: 7.9

1. GK: Ethan Horvath

WhoScored rating: 7.9 | Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 9.2

2. RB: Tomoki Iwata

WhoScored rating: 9.2 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 8.3

3. CB: Christopher Klarer

WhoScored rating: 8.3 | Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 8.3

4. CB: Liam Lindsay

WhoScored rating: 8.3 | CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WrexhamStoke CityWatford
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice