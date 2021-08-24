Team news - Morecambe vs Preston North End: Lewis Leigh back into the squad and five changes to the starting XI
Frankie McAvoy opted for five changes for their Carabao Cup second round clash with Morecambe.
Declan Rudd, Joe Rafferty, Greg Cunningham, Brad Potts and Emil Riis came into the starting line up.
Sepp van den Berg moved inside to play as a centre back, with Jordan Storey starting in the centre of the back three.
Young talent Lewis Leigh was named on the subs bench, having been unavailable due to Covid in recent weeks. Fellow academy prodcut Joe Rodwell-Grant was out due to illness.
Skipper Alan Browne, Liam Lindsay and Ched Evans all remained absent due to having to isolate.
Ben Whiteman was the only one from Saturday's win to lose his spot in the squad entirely, whilst Joe Rafferty came in for his first start of the season.
PNE Starting XI: Rudd, van den Berg, Storey, Hughes, Rafferty, Ledson, Potts, Johnson, Cunningham, Riis, Sinclair.
PNE subs: Iversen, Bauer, Earl, Bayliss, Leigh, Thomas, Maguire.
Morecambe starting XI: Andresson, Cooney, Lavelle, O’Connor, Leigh, McCalmont, Diagouraga, McLoughlin, Duffus, Stockton, Gnahoua.
Morecambe subs: Roche, Jones, McDonald, McPake, Mensah, Phillips, Wootton.
