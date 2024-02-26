2 . By design

It took PNE just 55 seconds to break the deadlock and Ryan Lowe was satisfied to see a plan work out. He said post-match: "It's always nice when you get off to a flyer. The set piece was fantastic. Me and Peter (Murphy) were talking about set-plays and I help him out with the attacking ones. We came in and I said 'I've got a set-piece for us' - and he went 'I've got one as well'. We both knew it was that set-piece, because I think Newcastle did it and Southampton did it. I was thinking of the same thing, so it was excellent and fair play to Peter - he got the set-up right, with it coming back to Browney and across. A great whipped ball in and he gets on the end of it."