Preston North End ran out 3-0 winners against play-off rivals Coventry City last Friday night.
Here are our talking points from a memorable away day for Ryan Lowe's side.
1. Better than ever
Where else to start?! Emil Riis has to be up there with the most dangerous strikers in the division, right now. His work in the gym, during that terrible injury lay-off, has been praised by many - Alan Browne recently said he'd never seen someone not moan when out for that length of time. The absence clearly left Riis hungrier than ever and he has returned to action in exceptional condition. The Dane's all round game is so sharp now - from his touch, to movement and passing of the ball. PNE's number 19 was described as a 'physical monster' by Ben Whiteman last Friday and that is the perfect phrase. With him bang in form and others chipping in, North End will give anyone a game.
2. By design
It took PNE just 55 seconds to break the deadlock and Ryan Lowe was satisfied to see a plan work out. He said post-match: "It's always nice when you get off to a flyer. The set piece was fantastic. Me and Peter (Murphy) were talking about set-plays and I help him out with the attacking ones. We came in and I said 'I've got a set-piece for us' - and he went 'I've got one as well'. We both knew it was that set-piece, because I think Newcastle did it and Southampton did it. I was thinking of the same thing, so it was excellent and fair play to Peter - he got the set-up right, with it coming back to Browney and across. A great whipped ball in and he gets on the end of it."
3. Like a duck to water
Injury to Brad Potts is far from ideal, but this was a reminder of Alan Browne's ability as a wing-back. The Irishman is a midfielder by trade and wants to play there, but he has slotted in down the right on plenty of occasions and rarely let North End down. Browne has the athleticism, aggression and technique to thrive in the role - so it would be no surprise to see him continue there in the next few weeks. The number eight has operated there on the international stage - up against Kylian Mbappe on one occasion. There may be some tricky wingers to combat in the Championship, but Browne's toughest 1v1 test has likely been ticked off.
4. Immense in the middle
It was five games without a start for Ali McCann, but he was back in the team here - with Robbie Brady injured. The number 13 was typically all-action in the middle of the park, snapping away from start to finish. With plenty of attacking talent on the pitch, there was no great onus on McCann to create and that allowed him to bring his best traits to the table. The Northern Ireland international kept it simple in possession and was relentless in his work out of it. He won three aerial duels, made two tackles, one interception and one clearance. Preston are at their best when intense and McCann sets the tone for that perhaps as well as anyone. It was one of those nights when he just appeared to be everywhere - a real pest for Coventry's players.