Swansea City 3-0 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as managerless visitors beaten
Managerless Preston North End were beaten 3-0 at Swansea City, in their first away clash of the Championship season.
Interim boss Mike Marsh made one change from the midweek win over Sunderland, in the Carabao Cup, with Stefan Thordarson replacing Will Keane - who dropped to the bench. Preston flipped between a back three and four throughout the first half and it was they - despite Swansea enjoying large spells of possession - who had the golden chance to go ahead. Robbie Brady won the ball back high up the pitch and found himself clean through, with plenty of time to weigh up his options. In the end, though, he placed a tame effort straight at Lawrence Vigouroux.
It became flat as the first half wore on, with neither side able to build up pressure or gain control. But, as the interval approached, the hosts were gifted the chance to go ahead - when Liam Lindsay was penalised for handball. The PNE defender felt the ball had gone behind for a goal kick, but Eom Ji-sung's hooked cross struck Lindsay's raised arm. After 10 seconds of staring at each other, the linesman eventually flagged for a penalty - Matt Grimes stepped up and converted from 12 yards.
Swansea has not been a happy hunting ground for PNE teams over the years and if the Lilywhites were going to take anything back up the road, they would need to do it the hard way. Soon after the restart, strong penalty appeals were waved away after Thordarson's low cross appeared to strike the arm of Harry Darling - who had slid in. Moments later, Ryan Ledson saw a fierce drive from 10 yards heroically blocked behind for a corner. North End were pushing for a leveller, but the stuffing was knocked out of them after the hour.
Swansea kept getting to the byline and cutting crosses back into PNE's box. That approach was justified in the second half, as Oliver Cooper's first time effort hit substitute Azeem Abdulai and deflected past Freddie Woodman - in the Preston net. North End looked out on their feet and resigned to defeat as the half wore on. The result was put beyond all doubt seven minutes from time, when Zan Vipotnik - another substitute - converted from close range.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson (Greenwood 64’), Brady (Okkels 64’), Thordarson, Frokjaer (Holmes 72’), Riis (Osmajic 64’) PNE unused subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Bauer, Kesler-Hayden, Keane.
FULL TIME: Swansea City 3-0 PNE
Successive defeats to start the season for Preston North End.
Grimes with the penalty just before the break. Substitutes Abdulai and Vipotnik then added second half goals. A tough day on the road for managerless PNE.
Reaction and ratings to come.
GOAL! Swansea 3-0 PNE
It’s getting ugly for Preston, who look out on their feet and completely gone. The ball is worked to the byline, crossed in and converted by substitute Vipotnik - from a couple of yards out.
73' Chance to find Okkels (2-0)
Holmes - who has replaced Frokjaer - gets through down the right and tries to find an unmarked Okkels at the far post, but the cross is blocked.
70' Corner for the hosts (2-0)
Swansea are cruising to three points at the minute, with their second goal having seemingly knocked the stuffing out of PNE. It is the hosts who force a corner, after some nervy North End defending.
62' Triple subs for both teams (2-0)
Sam Greenwood, Milutin Osmajic and debutant Jeppe Okkels enter the fray. Robbie Brady, Emil Riis and Ryan Ledson are taken off.
For Swansea, Franco, Key and Cullen are replaced by Fulton, Naughton and Vipotnik.
GOAL! Swansea 2-0 PNE
Lindsay blocks the initial low cross, but it goes straight back to a Swansea man. Cooper is picked out with the follow up cross and his shot hits Abdulai on the back and flies in.
57' Swansea sub (1-0)
Jisung Eom makes way for Azeem Abdulai.
56' Somehow not level (1-0)
Ledson runs on to the loose ball and blasts it at goal, 10 yards out. You are just waiting for the net to ripple, but there’s a heroic block from a Swansea defender which diverts it behind for a corner.
54' Penalty appeal (1-0)
Frokjaer and Thordarson nicely combine down the left, and the latter drills in a low cross which appears to roll on to the arm of the sliding Harry Darling. Thordarson is adamant it should be a penalty, but the appeals are waved away.
52' Drilled over
Eom cuts inside from the right and fires a vicious shot over from 20 yards.
50' Curled just wide (1-0)
Swansea move it sharply from right to left and Ronald curls his shot just wide of the far right corner. Let off for PNE.
48' Promising opening (1-0)
North End should do better. It’s played forward into Riis’ feet and he’s forward facing, with options, 25 yards from goal. He holds on to it for a little bit too long and is eventually crowded out. Potts, Ledson and Thordarson were all in support.
46' KICK OFF! (1-0)
Off we go... no changes at the break. PNE have 45 minutes to get themselves back into this game and take something back up the road.
HT: Swansea City 1-0 PNE
Matt Grimes’ penalty, towards the end of the first half and after Liam Lindsay was punished for handball, has the hosts ahead at the break.
It’s been a low quality first half, and North End need to show more on the ball - as they are spending lots of time without it. That said, Robbie Brady had a golden chance to score the opener - but slotted straight at Lawrence Vigouroux.
GOAL! Swansea 1-0 PNE
Grimes scores from the penalty spot, after a very contentious handball decision was given. The referee and linesman took an age to give that - neither of them seemed sure at all. PNE also felt the ball had gone behind for a goal kick, before Eom hooked it back into the box.
36' Just over-hit (0-0)
PNE get it forward down the left, but come back again and again. Eventually, it’s worked inside to Thordarson who looks to lift a cross to the back post for Potts. The idea is right, but the delivery has too much on it and the ball goes behind.
34' Into the book (0-0)
Riis has space down the right, but there’s nobody in black up there with him and he tries to hold on - but drills his cross in slightly too early. Swansea defend it easily and break away themselves, with Frokjaer forced to bring Franco down. He is shown a yellow card.
28' Huge chance (0-0)
PNE should be ahead. Brady finds himself clean through and has all the time in the world to decide what to do. He won it back himself, but in the end placed a weak side-footed shot straight at Vigouroux. The effort lacked conviction.
