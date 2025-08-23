The Irishman won promotion to the Premier League last season with Sunderland

Former Preston North End captain Alan Browne is being linked with a potential loan move away from Sunderland.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Black Cats on a free transfer last summer, after 10 years at Deepdale. He won promotion to the Premier League under Regis Le Bris, having made 23 appearances in his maiden campaign with Sunderland.

On the back of winning the play-offs, the Black Cats have spent just shy of a reported £150million on transfer fees. Midfielders Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki have been snapped up, while Enzo Le Fee’s move is now permanent.

As a result, speculation around Browne’s future has surfaced - along with a number of other first team players such as Jenson Seelt, Leo Hjelde, Ian Poveda, Abdoullah Ba and Hemir. The Irishman was not included in the squad against West Ham.

When asked about the Irishman’s situation, Le Bris said: "We had this conversation with Alan, about game time and what he needs for the best future for him. It's an open conversation and we will see next week.”

